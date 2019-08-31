Lendl, of course, is one of the few men in tennis with a positive head-to-head record against each of the trio.

The podcasters all agree on who the best player in the world is right now out of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, and why that is.

Then they ask if the players below the top three will learn the lessons on how they approach a point, and whether they can structure it to ensure they are just as successful.

Do they think that with the three of them playing in this era together, is this the best collection of players to have ever have existed at the same time?

They discuss how outside of the very best players around, there is a problem that some of the others have yet to earn the respect they believe they deserve.

Lendl believes that, "You have to gain respect, that’s all. It shouldn’t be given, you should earn it." While McEnroe contends that players today, "haven't really earned it."

They wonder if any of the next generation of players have the mentality or the fight to join the big three at the top of the game. McEnroe picks a surprising comparison for himself, saying, "I look at Shapovalov. To me, that's how I would have played."

Then the three wonder about how they could have cut it if they were playing today. Would they have changed their approach?

Plus, which modern player does Ivan Lendl compare himself to? Who would John McEnroe, or Boris Becker, be now?

Lendl thinks that he'd be like one of the 'Big Three,' believing that he would approach the game with an attitude of: "Don't give anything. And when I see that green, or even orange, light, just let it go. And go forward to finish it."

Which player thinks that he would be most like Nick Kyrgios?

