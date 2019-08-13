The three-time Grand Slam champion made his long-awaited singles comeback after hip surgery against Richard Gasquet at the Cincinnati Masters - but it was a losing effort, going down 6-4, 6-4.

He later confirmed that he would not be playing in the singles at Flushing Meadows - where he won his first Slam title in 2012.

"I am not going to play US Open singles," the 32-year-old said.

"I didn't feel I was able to make that decision before today's match."

Andy Murray of Great Britain (L) shakes hands with Richard Gasquet of France after losing in straight sets during Day 3 of the Western and Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 12, 2019 in Mason, Ohio.Getty Images

However, he does expect to play both men's doubles and mixed doubles, although he has not yet revealed his partners.

"I may play Winston-Salem potentially," he said of the North Carolina event, which starts in six days.

"But I'll probably look at just playing doubles and mixed doubles. That's what I will do at the US Open.

Video - Murray: I couldn't take a US Open wildcard right now 01:00

"I don't really know what I was expecting, to be honest. I think I did okay," he told a news conference after the match.

"I think there was a lot of things I would like to have done better in the match, but, you know, you also have to be somewhat realistic, as well, in terms of what you can expect.

"I think physically, you know, my legs were a little bit heavy at the end of the match in comparison to maybe what they normally would be if you played a bunch.

"I was having to move quite a lot laterally, and I didn't move forward particularly well. Like when he drop-shotted, there was a few times I didn't even run to the ball, didn't react to it, and that's nothing to do with my hip."

Andy Murray of Great Britain looks on against Richard Gasquet of France during Day 3 of the Western and Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 12, 2019 in Mason, Ohio.Getty Images

Spain's Feliciano Lopez - who partners him for the men's doubles this week in Cincinnati - watched Murray's match against Gasquet from the player box today.

Since Murray's return from injury, he has played five doubles competitions, including a winning run in Queen's with Lopez, and a much-talked-about mixed doubles campaign at Wimbledon alongside Serena Williams.

He also announced earlier this week that he will play singles in Zhuhai and Beijing at the end of September.