The three-time Grand Slam champion made his singles comeback after hip surgery against Richard Gasquet at the Cincinnati Masters earlier today - but it was a losing effort, going down 6-4, 6-4.

He later confirmed that he would not be playing in the singles at Flushing Meadows - where he won his first Slam title in 2012.

However, he does expect to play both men's doubles and mixed doubles, although he has not yet revealed his partners.

Spain's Feliciano Lopez - who partners him for the men's doubles this week in Cincinnati - watched Murray's match against Gasquet from the player box today.

Video - Andy Murray explains how he recovered after nightmare injury and why he wasn’t ready for Wimbledon 02:12

Since Murray's return from injury, he has played five doubles competitions, including a winning run in Queen's with Lopez, and a much-talked-about mixed doubles campaign at Wimbledon alongside Serena Williams.

He also announced earlier this week that he will play singles in Zhuhai and Beijing at the end of September.