Evans sets up Federer clash, Konta dominates

2 hours agoUpdated 19 minutes ago

Dan Evans has set up a third-round meeting with Roger Federer after beating 25th seed Lucas Pouille in four sets, while Johanna Konta lost a single game in blitzing Margarita Gasparyan.

Evans outlasted his French opponent 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4 in just over three hours and will now face the five-time US Open champion on Friday.

Meanwhile, Konta took just 54 minutes to beat Russian Gasparyan 6-1, 6-0 in 54 minutes.

The 16th seed will next meet the winner of the clash between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Shuai Zhang.

