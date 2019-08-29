Evans outlasted his French opponent 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4 in just over three hours and will now face the five-time US Open champion on Friday.

Meanwhile, Konta took just 54 minutes to beat Russian Gasparyan 6-1, 6-0 in 54 minutes.

The 16th seed will next meet the winner of the clash between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Shuai Zhang.