The fifth seed produced more imperious play as he refused to give the Bulgarian an opportunity in an entertaining but ultimately one-sided match.

Dimitrov had enjoyed a resurgent fortnight in reaching the last four without being seeded, but he simply could not find a way past the hugely impressive Medvedev.

The Russian was metronomic as he dominated on serve and constantly put his opponent under pressure as he set up a showpiece match-up against either three-time champion Rafael Nadal or Matteo Berrettino.

The first Russian man to reach a Grand Slam final since Marat Safin at the 2005 Australian Open, Medvedev has both delighted and angered the New York fans with his stunning play and unpredictable behaviour throughout the tournament - and now he is ready to make more headlines.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after a point against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their Singles Men's Semi-finals match at the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis CenterGetty Images

The first set was extremely tight, but Medvedev won the tie-break in impressive fashion 7-5 with a series of creative groundstrokes and fine serves.

Thereafter, Dimitrov could not find a flaw in the 23-year-old's game as he struggled to make an impression and lost his serve at key moments in the second and third sets.

It is Medvedev's fourth consecutive final on tour in a sublime spell and his first major final, which will take place on Sunday in New York.

He will be looking to stretch his win streak to 13 matches, but the final at Flushing Meadows will represent by far the toughest challenge of his career so far.