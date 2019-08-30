Getty Images
Konta beats Zhang in straight sets to reach fourth round
British number one Johanna Konta played near faultless tennis in downing Zhang Shuai in straight sets.
Konta's strong returns meant her Chinese opponent never felt comfortable with her serve, but the 16th seed had little problem with her own as she won 6-2, 6-3 in 73 minutes.
The Sydney-born player insisted the maych was not as easy as she made it appear though.
"We've had a lot of tough battles before," Konta said. "There was definitely nothing easy in that match."
Konta will face Karolina Pliskova in the fourth round.
