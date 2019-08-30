Konta's strong returns meant her Chinese opponent never felt comfortable with her serve, but the 16th seed had little problem with her own as she won 6-2, 6-3 in 73 minutes.

The Sydney-born player insisted the maych was not as easy as she made it appear though.

"We've had a lot of tough battles before," Konta said. "There was definitely nothing easy in that match."

Konta will face Karolina Pliskova in the fourth round.