Milos Raonic has pulled out of the US Open with a glute injury, tournament organisers have confirmed.

The world number 22, who was due to take on Nicolas Jarry today in the first round, has been plagued with injuries this season and he has yet to finish a tournament healthy in 2019.

Milos Raonic won't be competing in the US OpenEurosport

Apparently, it is the same injury that forced him to retire earlier this month against Felix Auger-Aliassime earlier this month at the Rogers Cup.

Previously, it was thought that the big serving Canadian was improving from the problem, but the US Open has come too soon for him.

The injury has forced to miss four of the last nine Grand Slam events.

A Wimbledon finalist in 2016, the 28-year-old has reached the fourth round at the US Open on four occasions.

Raonic has joined Kevin Anderson in pulling out of the sport’s final major of the campaign.

Anderson withdrew on Saturday and he has been replaced in the main draw by Italy’s Paolo Lorenzi.