They have never before played each other at Flushing Meadows, but their rivalry has extended over the past decade and a half.

They were due to meet in the fourth round of last year's French Open before the American had to retire from the competition due to injury.

Their most recent encounter was at the 2016 Australian Open, and Williams won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.

Although Sharapova won two of their earliest matches - the 2004 Wimbledon final as well as at the WTA Tour Finals that year - she has not logged a victory against Williams since then.

Williams is a two-time US Open champion in singles; Sharapova has lifted the trophy once.

More to follow.