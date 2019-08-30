Getty Images
Halep suffers shock second-round loss to Taylor Townsend
Simona Halep's advice to Taylor Townsend came back to bite her after the American qualifier dumped the Wimbledon champion out of the US Open.
Townsend, ranked 116 in the world, came from behind to stun the Romanian fourth seed in a third-set tie-break, winning 2-6 6-3 7-6 (4).
Halep beat Townsend 6-1 6-3 at the Miami Open in March, after which the 23-year-old asked for some tips.
Simona Halep shakes hands with Taylor TownsendGetty Images
Halep revealed: "After we played together, she came in the locker room and she asked me what she has to improve to be better. Next time I will not say anything."
Townsend, who will face Sorana Cirstea in round three, recalled: "I don't know why I did it, but I did it. It kind of stuck with me.
"I'm not saying that everything she said I implemented into my training, but it was definitely in the back of my head to remember what she said and also remember why I asked, what drove me to ask that question, kind of that hunger and desire to get better."