Djokovic's US Open title defence came unstuck when a nagging shoulder injury forced him to retire from the fourth-round match, prompting a chorus of boos from the crowd at Flushing Meadows.

The pair embraced at the side of the court before the Serb walked off with his head down low but his left thumb stuck high in the air. Now Wawrinka has spoken of his regret at the situation and sympathy for his opponent.

"It's never the way you want to finish a match," Wawrinka said after the contest.

" I feel sorry for Novak. He's a friend and an amazing champion. We've played some amazing battles all my career. It was a surprise [his retirement], because when you play a champion like him, I have been there many times in the past, so you always expect to play against the best Novak. "

"I want to keep my level [from] tonight. I was playing some very good tennis. I am happy to be back.

Djokovic shows his despair as he departs the courtGetty Images

"Tonight I was feeling great. I realised when I came to practice that I was moving well, so I was quite confident that I was going to bring a good level tonight. I have been practising hard for many months.

"Sometimes I struggled a bit but I know that if I get wins, my confidence is back."

Wawrinka next takes on fifth seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals in New York.