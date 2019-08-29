Evans, now 58th in the world after being unranked last year, was beaten by five-time US Open champion Federer at Wimbledon in 2016 and at the Australian Open earlier this year.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion, who improved to 2-0 all-time against Evans when he beat him in the second round in Melbourne, is not losing any sleep over his sluggish starts.

Roger Federer is not concerned about his slow startsGetty Images

"I don't think there is per se a secret to a good start other than warming up well, being well-prepared mentally. Not underestimating your opponent ... You know me, I will always do that," said Federer.

"So when it happens like this back-to-back matches, you know, it's just a bit frustrating more than anything ... but, yeah, can only do better, which is a great thing moving forward."

Konta will play China's 33rd seed Zhang Shuai in the third round on Friday.

The Briton - who hit 24 winners to Margarita Gasparyan's three in her second-round victory - is aiming to equal her best performance of reaching the fourth round in New York.

Johanna Konta takes on Zhang Shuai on FridayGetty Images

Six-time US Open champion Serena Williams takes on Karolina Muchova in the third-round on Friday.

The 37-year-old will cap the afternoon session on the main showcourt when she battles Wimbledon quarter-finalist Karolina Muchova for the first time in her career.

"Muchova did well in Wimbledon. Actually got to see some of her matches, but not enough," Williams said when asked about the test that awaits her in the third-round.

Serena Williams takes on Karolina MuchovaGetty Images

Ashleigh Barty, Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina, and Madison Keys are the other Top 10 seeds in action on the women's side of the draw.

Novak Djokovic will look to keep recent shoulder injury at bay as he resumes his title defence in the third round, concluding the evening session inside Arthur Ashe Stadium when he faces American Denis Kudla in a rematch of their second-round Wimbledon meeting, which the Serbian won in straight sets.

But top-seeded Djokovic, who has won four of the last five Grand Slams, may need his left shoulder to cooperate as sudden pain in his second-round match affected his serve and backhand and nearly ended his title defense.

"Good thing about Grand Slams is you have a day off in between the matches," said Djokovic. "I'm hoping that with a proper medical help and treatments, I'll be able to get myself in a better state."

Novak Djokovic receives treatment in the previous roundGetty Images

Open on Friday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

Arthur Ashe Stadium (1600 GMT)

3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v Dan Evans (UK)

8-Serena Williams (U.S.) v Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic)

20-Sofia Kenin (U.S.) v 10-Madison Keys (U.S.)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Denis Kudla (U.S.)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v 3-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

30-Maria Sakkari (Greece) v 2-Ash Barty (Australia)

23-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v Paolo Lorenzi (Italy)

5-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) v 32-Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine)

Feliciano Lopez (Spain) v 5-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Grandstand

Alex de Minaur (Australia) v 7-Kei Nishikori (Japan)

16-Johanna Konta (UK) v 33-Zhang Shuai (China)

Fiona Ferro (France) v 18-Wang Qiang (China)

Dominik Koepfer (Germany) v 17-Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia)