Murray, 32, was contemplating a return to Grand Slam singles at Flushing Meadows but opted instead to swerve best-of-five-set matches and continue his rehabilitation.

He returned to the singles court at the Cincinnati Masters last week, falling 6-4 6-4 to Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the first round - his first individual outing since January’s Australian Open.

The three-time Grand Slam champion meets Tennys Sandgren in the first round of the Winston-Salem Open later on Monday.

Video - Murray: I couldn't take a US Open wildcard right now 01:00

Corretja, who was part of Murray’s coaching team between 2009 and 2011, says Murray is right to prioritise smaller tournaments over a rushed return to Grand Slam action.

"It is not going to make any difference for him and he can hurt himself or damage himself so I think it’s a good idea not to go to the US Open," former world number two Corretja told Eurosport.

"Playing at the US Open is very demanding, all of a sudden to go there and play best-of-five, what’s the point?

"If you win one match and then you go ... okay, let’s say he wins two matches best-of-five and then he has to play the third round, nothing is going to change for him.

"Once he gets the rhythm, maybe in Asia playing tournaments there or maybe at the end of the year, then he might be ready for next season. But going to the US Open, best of five and he needs to play these kind of guys [Djokovic, Nadal, Federer etc.] where it’s very difficult."

Murray will also miss the doubles event in New York after deciding to focus solely on singles.