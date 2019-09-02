Getty Images

Schwartzman dumps out sixth seed Zverev

By Carrie Dunn

1 hour agoUpdated 9 minutes ago

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman produced the latest shock at the US Open - defeating sixth seed Alexander Zverev in four sets, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals.

