Konta broke Pliskova early in the first set, but the Czech fought her way back into it, preventing the Brit from serving it out, and then dominating the tie-break 7-1.

But the British number one regrouped for the second set, winning five games on the spin to force a decider.

The third set proved to be incredibly tight, but Konta got the decisive break in the penultimate game to allow her the opportunity to serve for the match, and an encounter in the next round with either Elina Svitolina or Madison Keys.

This is the first time Konta has reached this stage of the US Open - and her Slam third quarter-final in a row.

She is the first British woman to reach this round since Jo Durie - 36 years ago.