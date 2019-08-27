The Greek had to call a trainer for medical attention after the third set tie-break, and was visibly struggling during the fourth set - receiving a time violation from the umpire as he struggled at a change of ends.

That makes two Grand Slams in a row where Tsitsipas has departed in the first round, after his Wimbledon defeat to Thomas Fabbiano; although he did reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

Tenth seed Roberto Bautista Agut was knocked out in a topsy-turvy five-setter by Mikhail Kukushkin, who won 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

It was Kukushkin's first victory over the Spaniard in four career meetings.

Up next for the Kazakh will be Australian Alexei Popyrin, who beat Argentine Federico Delbonis 6-1 7-5 7-6(5)

More to follow.