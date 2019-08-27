Getty Images

Ailing Tsitsipas falls in US Open first round

By Carrie Dunn

43 minutes agoUpdated 16 minutes ago

Eighth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is out of the US Open in the first round as Russia's Andrey Rublev secured a 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(7), 7-5 win.

The Greek had to call a trainer for medical attention after the third set tie-break, and was visibly struggling during the fourth set - receiving a time violation from the umpire as he struggled at a change of ends.

That makes two Grand Slams in a row where Tsitsipas has departed in the first round, after his Wimbledon defeat to Thomas Fabbiano; although he did reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

Tenth seed Roberto Bautista Agut was knocked out in a topsy-turvy five-setter by Mikhail Kukushkin, who won 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

It was Kukushkin's first victory over the Spaniard in four career meetings.

Up next for the Kazakh will be Australian Alexei Popyrin, who beat Argentine Federico Delbonis 6-1 7-5 7-6(5)

