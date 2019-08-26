Williams is the No 8 seed at the tournament where she is a six-time champion but has not won since 2014 despite reaching the final last year; the all-time great was beaten by Naomi Osaka at the final hurdle in match marred by controversy after a series of code violations.

She returns to Flushing Meadows to face her great rival Sharapova in the very first round and Daniela Hantuchova believes she will have to be wary of a free-swinging opponent.

Serena Williams has beaten Sharapova 19 times and lost just threeGetty Images

"What an incredible match. It is a great opportunity for the fans in the sport to watch that.

"It will be very interesting to see how Serena handles that because mentally it is going to be a lot of pressure.

"Maria has nothing to lose so she will be the one bringing the ball."

She added: "You must never write Serena off but all the pressure she will be under will be tricky."

However, Hantchova has her eye on another American to put in a deep US Open run.

"The one I really love at the moment is Madison Keys," she said.

"She won in Cincinnati and she has been here in the final before, she knows what it takes to go deep in these tournaments.

"The balls fly a lot so it is going to favour the more aggressive players so I think she has got a good chance.

"She is very aggressive and has a great serve so if she keeps up her form from Cincinnati it is going to be interesting to see what happens with her."