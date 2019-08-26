Evans took a two-set lead in an entertaining encounter between two classy players, who met at Queen's last year in a similarly hard-fought affair.

Adrian Mannarino fought hard but was eventually beaten by Dan EvansGetty Images

The US Open has generally been a happy hunting ground for Evans, who has twice reached the third round here and had match points against eventual champion Stan Wawrinka back in 2016.

Having beaten the likes of Alexander Zverev and Kei Nishikori at Flushing Meadows, he should have walked onto court against Mannarino feeling like the favourite but with just one place separating the players in the world rankings, it was always likely to be a back-and-forth affair.

Not only that, but feeling like and playing like the favourite are two different things and it was Evans under pressure early on, saving three break points in his second service game.

Save he did though and he broke Mannarino to claim the first set although neither player appeared to be enjoying themselves.

Despite relatively cool conditions in New York - around 23 degrees Celsius with limited humidity - both were struggling physically and Evans could not help but rant and rave at himself, his opponent and his support team.

Even after coming back from 3-1 down in the second, winning five straight games and breaking Mannarino three times, he sat in his chair and complained about his own performance, behaviour that seemed to catch up with him in the third.

The Frenchman bounced back to keep the match alive and force another set in an entertaining but clearly draining encounter.

But he could could not stay with Evans, who was happy to fight his demons in public before winning the fourth set and another US Open first-round match.

Next he will either face Lucas Pouille or Philipp Kohlschreiber with a victory likely to move him back into the top 50 in the world.