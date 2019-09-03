Medvedev has lapped up his role as pantomime villain at this year’s US Open, often encouraging the supporters to jeer louder while insisting their energy has helped him on his best Grand Slam performance to date.

On Tuesday, Medvedev looked fully focused on the task at hand, and a convincing 7-6(6) 6-3 3-6 6-1 victory ensured it was Wawrinka who exited stage left, while the Russian 23-year-old - who won the Cincinnati Masters after reaching the finals in Washington and Montreal earlier this summer - continues in the right direction towards a maiden major.

Standing in Medvedev’s way could be crowd favourite Roger Federer, who will look to book a semi-final showdown with the fifth seed when facing Grigor Dimitrov later this evening.

After plenty of goading and sarcastic speeches en route to the quarter-finals, Medvedev was greeted by a splatter of jeers from supporters as he took to the Arthur Ashe court to face Wawrinka, the 2016 champion at Flushing Meadows.

Wawrinka unsurprisingly had the crowd behind him, but it was Medvedev who struck first in the opening game, breaking to 15 before saving three breaks himself as the first set rolled along.

But when serving for the set, Medvedev was broken by Wawrinka, who ensured the opener would go to what proved to be a topsy-turvy tie-break.

Medvedev led 3-0, but after losing serve twice it was Wawrinka who brought up the first set point. However, the Swiss could not convert, losing his own serve twice as Medvedev edged the breaker 8-6.

The second set proved far more routine for Medvedev, who converted the only break point opportunity during the 33-minute set to move 2-0 up.

Wawrinka would not lie down, however, breaking early on in the third set before eventually halving the deficit after saving four break points and converting his third set point in a marathon ninth game.

But 34-year-old Wawrinka’s resolve ended in the fourth, with Medvedev racing through it thanks to two breaks, sending the Swiss packing and seemingly winning the crowd over in the process.