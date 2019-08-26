Fognini had been having a career year at the age of 32 after winning his first ever Masters 1000 title back in April, but fell foul of 21-year-old Reilly Opelka in the first round at Flushing Meadows.

Reilly Opelka is making a habit of taking out top players at Grand SlamsGetty Images

The American will have to wait until later on tonight to learn if he will face Dominik Kopfer or Jaume Munar in the second round, both eminently winnable matches for the youngster.

Earlier, Nishikori had become the first man to advance to the US Open second round as the 2014 finalist beat qualifier Marco Trungelliti, who was forced to retire with the Japanese leading 6-1, 4-1.

Kei Nishikori would have preferred more time on courtGetty Images

"That's going to help me physically," Nishikori said.

"But honestly I wanted to play a little more because I was feeling good on the court and I wanted to get a little more confidence and play more points. I think my rhythm was going."

Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Roberto Carballes Baena of SpainGetty Images

The top-seeded Serbian, who has claimed four of the last five Grand Slam titles, took some time to settle in to his first career meeting with Carballes Baena but after a tight first set was off to the races.

Djokovic got an early break to go ahead 2-0 in the second set and never looked back as the three-times champion used a mix of deft volleys, solid movement and great instincts to secure the win.

World No 5 Medvedev continued his recent good form with a 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 first-round win over Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India at the U.S. Open on Monday, despite taking a medical timeout for treatment.

The tall Russian relied on his power serve to advance to the second round, winning 84 per cent of his first-serve points and committing 20 unforced errors to Gunneswaran's 36.

After firing off a forehand winner to clinch the second set, the fifth seed called for the trainer and lay flat on his stomach to have his buttock muscles massaged.

Medvedev, 23, charged through the third set in the Louis Armstrong Stadium in the latest of a series of impressive performances for the rising Russian, who has romped to three, back-to-back ATP singles finals this month.