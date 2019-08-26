The granite monument sits outside Arthur Ashe Stadium at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Gibson broke several colour barriers in her career. In 1950, at 23 years old, she was the first African American allowed to compete at the U.S. Nationals, the precursor to the U.S. Open.

In 1956, she became the first black player to win the French Open and the following year the first to win Wimbledon and the U.S. Nationals.

Gibson died in 2003 and the start of this year's Flushing Meadows saw a statue unveiled in her honour.

However, according to noted tennis writer Ben Rothenberg, of the New York Times, the statue had one notable critic.

Angela Buxton, who played doubles with Gibson, was reported to have said: "You want an honest opinion? Well, it doesn't resemble her at all. Sorry to say that. I would have passed her any day and not know who it was."

The statue, created by American sculptor Eric Goulder, is comprised of five granite blocks.

According to Goulder, each block represents the "boxes" society puts people in. Gibson's image emerges from the highest one, which balances on its corner to emphasize how she transformed the world’s view of African American athletes.

"Her shoulder is exposed to make clear that those who followed stand on her shoulder," said Goulder. The final box, which is aligned differently from the others, is meant to show that the world has changed, but not entirely.

Its inscription reads: "I hope that I have accomplished just one thing: that I have been a credit to tennis and my country.”

"This is a tribute that's too long overdue," said Adams. “The sport that she loved so much didn’t love her back as much as it could have... That changed today.”

With reporting from Reuters