The Spaniard had also fallen at the first hurdle of Wimbledon in July, losing in straight sets to Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Sixth seed Petra Kvitova had a rather more straightforward time of it, beating Czech compatriot Denisa Allertova 6-2, 6-4; Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, seeded 13th, also had a routine win, beating Mandy Minella of Luxembourg 6-3, 6-2.

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko pulled off a win against the in-form Aleksandra Krunic, triumphing 6-3, 7-6(7).

Julia Goerges, the 26th seed, also required a tie-break to win against Natalia Vikhlyantseva - but theirs was in the final set, with the German coming through 1-6, 6-1, 7-6(1).

