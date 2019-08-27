Eurosport

Muguruza crashes out of US Open to Riske

Muguruza crashes out of US Open to Riske
By Carrie Dunn

38 minutes agoUpdated 32 minutes ago

Former world number one and 24th seed Garbine Muguruza has crashed out of the US Open in the first round, losing 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 to the USA's Alison Riske.

The Spaniard had also fallen at the first hurdle of Wimbledon in July, losing in straight sets to Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Sixth seed Petra Kvitova had a rather more straightforward time of it, beating Czech compatriot Denisa Allertova 6-2, 6-4; Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, seeded 13th, also had a routine win, beating Mandy Minella of Luxembourg 6-3, 6-2.

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko pulled off a win against the in-form Aleksandra Krunic, triumphing 6-3, 7-6(7).

Julia Goerges, the 26th seed, also required a tie-break to win against Natalia Vikhlyantseva - but theirs was in the final set, with the German coming through 1-6, 6-1, 7-6(1).

More to follow.

On the same topic

US Open
0Read and react
0Read and react