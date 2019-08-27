Ramos infamously issued three code warnings against Williams during the 2018 US Open final against Naomi Osaka, causing Williams to say to Ramos: "You will never, ever, ever be on another court of mine as long as you live ... You owe me an apology. Say it. Say you’re sorry . . . How dare you insinuate that I was cheating. You stole a point from me. You're a thief, too."

Ramos has so far been kept away from matches with either Williams sister involved, and when asked about that decision, Serena bluntly responded: "I don't know who that is."

Talking about the performance that allowed her to swat aside Sharapova, Williams said she played her 'best tennis' whenever she faced the Russian.

"That winner at 3-1 in the second set was a big point for me. She's the type of player who can get momentum so I was really excited I could get the winner," Williams said.

"Obviously, I'm going against a player who has won five Grand Slams and reached the final of even more so I knew it would be tough.

"I was super intense and super focused because it was an incredibly tough draw.

"Whenever I come up against her I play my best tennis."