Recovering from a break down in the third set, Murray and Skupski dug deep to prevail 4-6 6-1 7-6 (7-4) on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 15th seeds have won an impressive nine of their last 11 matches together.

The pair led 4-3 in the opening set when they squandered two break points - and it was Sock and Withrow who capitalised on the missed opportunity to break and claim the first set.

Murray and Skupski responded emphatically to level the match, conceding just a single game in a dominant second set.

Despite allowing the American duo to race into a 4-1 lead in the decider, Murray and Skupski brought it back to 5-5 before seeing out the decisive tie-break with three straight points.

Murray is back out on court later on Wednesday in the mixed doubles semi-finals.

Partnering American Bethanie Mattek-Sands, the defending champions take on third seeds Samantha Stosur and Rajeev Ram for a place in the final.

Murray and Skupski exited Wimbledon in the first round in July, but they have worked on their partnership ahead of their second Grand Slam outing.

The Scot will be determined to continue his fine run of having lifted a doubles title at Flushing Meadows each year since 2016.