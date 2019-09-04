"I never thought that I would get to 100," Williams said after the match, reflecting on the two decades she's spent playing at Flushing Meadows. "It's so special. I never want to let it go."

The 37-year-old American was dominant from the start, firing off 25 winners, compared to zero from 18th-seed Wang, and winning 90% of her first serve points.

Video - Four times umpires got on Serena’s nerves 02:47

During her fourth-round match on Sunday, Williams slipped and fell while running to the net and twisted her right ankle but said on Tuesday she was feeling "great".

Williams faces fifth-seed Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals.