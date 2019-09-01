Goffin started brightly, getting the first break to lead 2-1, but at 30-all in the fourth game, Federer won the next 16 points in a row to wrap up the first set 6-2.

The Belgian, seeded 14th, fared similarly as the match went on, failing to put the Swiss under any pressure, and the third seed comfortably converted his break points.

The Swiss converted nine of his 10 break point opportunities to set up a meeting with Grigor Dimitrov or Alex de Minaur.

"I'm very happy with the level of play and the atmosphere," Federer said in an on-court interview.