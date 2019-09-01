The 23-time Grand Slam champion had her second set interrupted as she sought treatment from the trainer after rolling her right ankle in an effort to make a volley.

Martic had made the better start, breaking the Williams serve, but the American broke right back to level up and stayed in control, hitting 38 winners on a sunny day at Arthur Ashe Stadium court, and rounding off the match with her fourth ace of the afternoon.

It was Williams's 99th career win in the US Open singles competition.

She will face Wang Qiang next - the Chinese player who defeated Ashleigh Barty in the fourth round.