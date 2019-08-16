Eurosport

US Open 2019: All you need to know ahead of year's final Slam

By Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 44 minutes ago

Everything you need to know ahead of the US Open - the year's final Grand Slam. Will Roger Federer or Serena Williams clinch historic wins, or will Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka defend their titles?

When is the 2019 US Open?

The main draw for the US Open gets underway on Monday, August 26.

The men's final brings the tournament to a close on Sunday, September 8.

US Open 2019 live

You can follow live scoring of all the matches in the men's and women's draws right here on Eurosport.

Additionally, you can join us for live comments of both singles finals on the weekend of September 7-8.

US Open 2019 favourites

Novak Djokovic is the clear favourite to win the men's singles title as the defending champion, fresh from his triumph at Wimbledon. Rafael Nadal, who won at Roland Garros earlier in the season, was victorious in 2017 and is the second ranked with the bookmakers.

On the women's side, Serena Williams is the favourite for a famous comeback Grand Slam victory, while Wimbledon champion Simona Halep is second along with defender champion at Flushing Meadows, Naomi Osaka.

Serena Williams - Naomi Osaka - US Open 2018

Serena Williams - Naomi Osaka - US Open 2018Getty Images

Men's odds

Novak Djokovic - 11/10

Rafael Nadal - 4/1

Roger Federer - 5/1

Alexander Zverev - 18/1

Dominic Thiem - 20/1

Nick Kyrgios - 25/1

Daniil Medvedev - 25/1

Stefanos Tsitsipas - 28/1

Women's odds

Serena Williams - 9/2

Simona Halep - 7/1

Naomi Osaka - 7/1

Ash Barty - 10/1

Elina Svitolina - 14/1

Karolina Pliskova - 14/1

Bianca Andreescu - 14/1

Angelique Kerber - 16/1

Madison Keys - 16/1

Petra Kvitova - 20/1

US Open on TV

Eurosport and the Eurosport Player will have you covered for the US Open across many European territories, but not in the UK.

US Open previous winners

Men's singles champions

  • 2000 - Marat Safin
  • 2001 - Lleyton Hewitt
  • 2002 - Pete Sampras
  • 2003 - Andy Roddick
  • 2004 - Roger Federer
  • 2005 - Roger Federer
  • 2006 - Roger Federer
  • 2007 - Roger Federer
  • 2008 - Roger Federer
  • 2009 - Juan Martín del Potro
  • 2010 - Rafael Nadal
  • 2011 - Novak Djokovic
  • 2012 - Andy Murray
  • 2013 - Rafael Nadal
  • 2014 - Marin Cilic
  • 2015 - Novak Djokovic
  • 2016 - Stan Wawrinka
  • 2017 - Rafael Nadal
  • 2018 - Novak Djokovic

Women's singles champions

  • 2000 - Venus Williams
  • 2001 - Venus Williams
  • 2002 - Serena Williams
  • 2003 - Justine Henin
  • 2004 - Svetlana Kuznetsova
  • 2005 - Kim Clijsters
  • 2006 - Maria Sharapova
  • 2007 - Justine Henin
  • 2008 - Serena Williams
  • 2009 - Kim Clijsters
  • 2010 - Kim Clijsters
  • 2011 - Samantha Stosur
  • 2012 - Serena Williams
  • 2013 - Serena Williams
  • 2014 - Serena Williams
  • 2015 - Flavia Pennetta
  • 2016 - Angelique Kerber
  • 2017 - Sloane Stephens
  • 2018 - Naomi Osaka

US Open history

The US Open was founded in 1881 and originally played on grass, before switching to clay until 1977.

Since 1987, the US Open has been chronologically the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

The tournament is the modern version of one of the oldest tennis championships in the world, the US National Championship, for which men's singles and men's doubles were played.

