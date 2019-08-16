Eurosport
US Open 2019: All you need to know ahead of year's final Slam
Everything you need to know ahead of the US Open - the year's final Grand Slam. Will Roger Federer or Serena Williams clinch historic wins, or will Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka defend their titles?
When is the 2019 US Open?
The main draw for the US Open gets underway on Monday, August 26.
The men's final brings the tournament to a close on Sunday, September 8.
Murray will not play at US Open, 'doubles is done for me for now'
Serena withdraws from Cincinnati Masters with back problems
US Open 2019 live
You can follow live scoring of all the matches in the men's and women's draws right here on Eurosport.
Additionally, you can join us for live comments of both singles finals on the weekend of September 7-8.
US Open 2019 favourites
Novak Djokovic is the clear favourite to win the men's singles title as the defending champion, fresh from his triumph at Wimbledon. Rafael Nadal, who won at Roland Garros earlier in the season, was victorious in 2017 and is the second ranked with the bookmakers.
On the women's side, Serena Williams is the favourite for a famous comeback Grand Slam victory, while Wimbledon champion Simona Halep is second along with defender champion at Flushing Meadows, Naomi Osaka.
Serena Williams - Naomi Osaka - US Open 2018Getty Images
Men's odds
Novak Djokovic - 11/10
Rafael Nadal - 4/1
Roger Federer - 5/1
Alexander Zverev - 18/1
Dominic Thiem - 20/1
Nick Kyrgios - 25/1
Daniil Medvedev - 25/1
Stefanos Tsitsipas - 28/1
Women's odds
Serena Williams - 9/2
Simona Halep - 7/1
Naomi Osaka - 7/1
Ash Barty - 10/1
Elina Svitolina - 14/1
Karolina Pliskova - 14/1
Bianca Andreescu - 14/1
Angelique Kerber - 16/1
Madison Keys - 16/1
Petra Kvitova - 20/1
US Open on TV
Eurosport and the Eurosport Player will have you covered for the US Open across many European territories, but not in the UK.
US Open previous winners
Men's singles champions
- 2000 - Marat Safin
- 2001 - Lleyton Hewitt
- 2002 - Pete Sampras
- 2003 - Andy Roddick
- 2004 - Roger Federer
- 2005 - Roger Federer
- 2006 - Roger Federer
- 2007 - Roger Federer
- 2008 - Roger Federer
- 2009 - Juan Martín del Potro
- 2010 - Rafael Nadal
- 2011 - Novak Djokovic
- 2012 - Andy Murray
- 2013 - Rafael Nadal
- 2014 - Marin Cilic
- 2015 - Novak Djokovic
- 2016 - Stan Wawrinka
- 2017 - Rafael Nadal
- 2018 - Novak Djokovic
Women's singles champions
- 2000 - Venus Williams
- 2001 - Venus Williams
- 2002 - Serena Williams
- 2003 - Justine Henin
- 2004 - Svetlana Kuznetsova
- 2005 - Kim Clijsters
- 2006 - Maria Sharapova
- 2007 - Justine Henin
- 2008 - Serena Williams
- 2009 - Kim Clijsters
- 2010 - Kim Clijsters
- 2011 - Samantha Stosur
- 2012 - Serena Williams
- 2013 - Serena Williams
- 2014 - Serena Williams
- 2015 - Flavia Pennetta
- 2016 - Angelique Kerber
- 2017 - Sloane Stephens
- 2018 - Naomi Osaka
US Open history
The US Open was founded in 1881 and originally played on grass, before switching to clay until 1977.
Since 1987, the US Open has been chronologically the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year.
The tournament is the modern version of one of the oldest tennis championships in the world, the US National Championship, for which men's singles and men's doubles were played.