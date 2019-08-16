When is the 2019 US Open?

The main draw for the US Open gets underway on Monday, August 26.

The men's final brings the tournament to a close on Sunday, September 8.

US Open 2019 live

You can follow live scoring of all the matches in the men's and women's draws right here on Eurosport.

Additionally, you can join us for live comments of both singles finals on the weekend of September 7-8.

US Open 2019 favourites

Novak Djokovic is the clear favourite to win the men's singles title as the defending champion, fresh from his triumph at Wimbledon. Rafael Nadal, who won at Roland Garros earlier in the season, was victorious in 2017 and is the second ranked with the bookmakers.

On the women's side, Serena Williams is the favourite for a famous comeback Grand Slam victory, while Wimbledon champion Simona Halep is second along with defender champion at Flushing Meadows, Naomi Osaka.

Serena Williams - Naomi Osaka - US Open 2018Getty Images

Men's odds

Novak Djokovic - 11/10

Rafael Nadal - 4/1

Roger Federer - 5/1

Alexander Zverev - 18/1

Dominic Thiem - 20/1

Nick Kyrgios - 25/1

Daniil Medvedev - 25/1

Stefanos Tsitsipas - 28/1

Women's odds

Serena Williams - 9/2

Simona Halep - 7/1

Naomi Osaka - 7/1

Ash Barty - 10/1

Elina Svitolina - 14/1

Karolina Pliskova - 14/1

Bianca Andreescu - 14/1

Angelique Kerber - 16/1

Madison Keys - 16/1

Petra Kvitova - 20/1

US Open on TV

Eurosport and the Eurosport Player will have you covered for the US Open across many European territories, but not in the UK.

US Open previous winners

Men's singles champions

2000 - Marat Safin

2001 - Lleyton Hewitt

2002 - Pete Sampras

2003 - Andy Roddick

2004 - Roger Federer

2005 - Roger Federer

2006 - Roger Federer

2007 - Roger Federer

2008 - Roger Federer

2009 - Juan Martín del Potro

2010 - Rafael Nadal

2011 - Novak Djokovic

2012 - Andy Murray

2013 - Rafael Nadal

2014 - Marin Cilic

2015 - Novak Djokovic

2016 - Stan Wawrinka

2017 - Rafael Nadal

2018 - Novak Djokovic

Women's singles champions

2000 - Venus Williams

2001 - Venus Williams

2002 - Serena Williams

2003 - Justine Henin

2004 - Svetlana Kuznetsova

2005 - Kim Clijsters

2006 - Maria Sharapova

2007 - Justine Henin

2008 - Serena Williams

2009 - Kim Clijsters

2010 - Kim Clijsters

2011 - Samantha Stosur

2012 - Serena Williams

2013 - Serena Williams

2014 - Serena Williams

2015 - Flavia Pennetta

2016 - Angelique Kerber

2017 - Sloane Stephens

2018 - Naomi Osaka

US Open history

The US Open was founded in 1881 and originally played on grass, before switching to clay until 1977.

Since 1987, the US Open has been chronologically the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

The tournament is the modern version of one of the oldest tennis championships in the world, the US National Championship, for which men's singles and men's doubles were played.