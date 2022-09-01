Day five of the US Open is set to offer tennis fanatics a thrilling dose of action as plenty of big names are back on court as the third round matches begin.

A sensational Serena Williams overcame Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4) 2-6 6-2 as she marched into the third round in what could be her last appearance at Flushing Meadows, and the 40-year-old is straight into the thick of it on Friday as she prepares for a match against 46th-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic.

Andy Murray faces a tough test in the form of Matteo Berrettini. It took the Italian two tie breaks to beat Hugo Grenier and progress to the third round, and he’ll also be expected to win the showdown with Murray.

Daniil Medvedev - the tournament favourite - also returns to the court and is up against a determined Yining Wu, who has progressed through the qualifiers to set-up a contest with the world No. 1.

Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur is involved in what is set to be a tight game with American Shelby Rogers, and other names in action on Friday include Coco Gauff, Casper Ruud, and Nick Kyrgios, whilst Jack Draper joins fellow Brit Murray on day five.

TOP MATCH I – AJLA TOMLJANOVIC V SERENA WILLIAMS

Serena’s last hurrah?

The American did incredibly well to shock the tennis world and eliminate second seed Anett Kontaveit in her previous outing, but to expect the 40-year-old to produce another dramatic performance a day later might be a little too much to ask.

Tomljanovic, 29, hasn't been particularly tested yet and will likely have more in the tank than her opponent, but if there’s one player you can never rule out, it’s Williams.

TOP MATCH II - ONS JABEUR V SHELBY ROGERS

This match should offer much more competitive viewing. Jabeur, runner-up at this year’s Wimbledon tournament, is fifth seed and will compete with 31st seed Rogers for a place in the fourth round.

Rogers has looked fairly comfortable going into this one, and whilst Jebeur will remain the favourite, it will be far from easy for her to surpass the American.

POTENTIAL UPSET – TOMMY PAUL V CASPER RUUD

Paul could provide a serious hurdle for Ruud to overcome in this tasty-looking third round match. The American was dragged through a five set thriller against compatriot Sebastian Korda, and will likely be taken all the way by Ruud if he wants to make the fourth round.

Ruud faced a tough battle of his own in the second round though, enduring a four-set match against Tim van Rijthoven, which he eventually won after almost three hours.

This one could be a bit of a battle.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – FRIDAY 2 SEPTEMBER

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM - 17:00

1. A. Murray v M. Berrettini (13)

2. M. Keys (20) v C. Gauff (12)

3. A. Tomljanovic v S. Williams

4. D. Medvedev (1) v Y. Wu

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

1. O. Jabeur (5) v S. Rogers (31)

2. T. Paul (29) v C. Ruud (5)

3. A. Riske-Amritraj (29) v X. Wang

4. B. Andreescu v C. Garcia (17)

5. N. Kyrgios (23) v J.Wolf

