The world number 24, who won the US Open junior title at Flushing Medows in 2017, was due to play at the senior tournament after losing in the first round in 2018.

The WTA tweeted: "The USTA [United States Tennis Association] and US Open send our deepest condolences to Amanada Anisimova on the passing of her father, Konstantin."

Fellow American Coco Gauff has given her support on Twitter. She wrote: "Deepest condolences to the Anisimova family during this tragic time."

Anisimova reached the semi-final of the French Open, going out to Ashleigh Barty after seeing off Simona Halep in straight sets in the quarters.