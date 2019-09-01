Wang, the 18th seed, triumphed in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, to secure a place in the quarter-finals.

Barty fought hard in the second set, but ultimately hit too many errors to make any inroads on the Wang service game; however, she managed to save three match points before returning a serve long to hand Wang the win.

It was the Chinese player's first win over Barty; the Australian had come out on top without dropping a set in their two previous encounters, which both occurred last year - in the quarter-final of Strasbourg, and in the final of the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai.

Wang will face the winner of the fourth-round match between Serena Williams and Petra Martic.