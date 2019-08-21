DART TO FACE BAPTISTE

Dart, aged 23, beat American Jamie Loeb 6-2 7-6 (7-3) on Tuesday and will now face 17-year-old American Hailey Baptiste in the next round.

Dart reached the Wimbledon third round in July, going out to Ashleigh Barty, and now needs to win two more matches to qualify for the main draw.

WARD HANDED TRUNGELLITI TEST

Ward has progressed after defeating Zhe Li 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 and will now face Marco Trungelliti in New York. The 29-year-old Argentine beat Australian James Duckworth in three sets on Tuesday.

WATSON, SWAN, CLARKE ALL OUT

Heather Watson fell to a 6-4 6-2 defeat to Georgia's Mariam Bolkvadze in a surprise result considering the 27-year-old had played in the first round proper every year since 2011.

Swan was beaten 6-3 6-3 by American Katrina Scott while Jay Clarke lost to Mitchell Kruger 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 6-4.