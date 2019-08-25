Getty Images
VOTE: Who's going to win 2019 US Open men's singles?
Will Novak Djokovic further close the gap on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal by adding to his Grand Slam tally at the 2019 US Open, or will there be a surprise champion in New York?
- Roger's Renaissance: How Federer reclaimed the throne
- Federer challenges Next Gen to compete with The Big 3
- Simona Halep: A rare talent not crushed by the weight of victory
Have your say by making your prediction below, and explain your choice by leaving a comment...
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react