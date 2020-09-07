Alex de Minaur reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final after beating Vasek Pospisil in straight set at the US Open.

The 21-year-old saved four set points in the opening set tie-break before easing to a 7-6(8), 6-3, 6-2 win.

US Open Pospisil shocks Bautista Agut to reach fourth round YESTERDAY AT 20:55

He will face Dominic Thiem or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals.

De Minaur, the 21st seed, looked to be in trouble in the opening tie-break as he fell 6-2 behind, with neither player having faced a break point during the first set.

But Pospisil, who played with taping around his right thigh, failed to convert and lost six points in a row to fall behind.

That proved a pivotal moment as De Minaur broke twice to take the second set and continued his dominance in the final set to book his place in the last eight.

“That first set was crucial," said the Australian, who won the doubles title at the Western & Southern Open last week. "I went down 6-2 and I didn’t think I played bad, I just got unlucky here and there.

"So I tried to stay calm, played a couple of good points on my serve and then hit a good return and got lucky."

US Open men De Minaur recovers from bagel to beat Khachanov in five YESTERDAY AT 18:52