Alexander Zverev says US Open organisers should have informed the Grand Slam participants that Benoit Paire had tested positive for Covid-19 before announcing it on Twitter.
- Players put in 'a bubble in a bubble' after Paire positive test
- US Open 2020: Order of play | Schedule and draw
Paire's positive coronavirus test on the eve of the tournament has had wide-ranging ramifications for the US Open with Kristina Mladenovic placed "in a bubble within a bubble".
French newspaper L'Equipe reported Paire's compatriots Richard Gasquet, Grégoire Barrere, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Adrian Mannarino had been instructed to stay in their rooms until further notice following the Frenchman's positive test.
And Zverev, who beat Kevin Anderson 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 in his opening match on Monday, has criticised the organisers for how they have managed the situation.
"The US Open didn't do the best job of informing us," the German told .
"We learned the whole situation with Benoit Paire through the media, like everyone else. I think that in such a situation we players should be informed first.
"We have seen Benoit the whole time. As players, we also have to know who was with who. I saw Paire once in the elevator.
But other players were with him and they weren't so happy that they found out about it on Twitter.