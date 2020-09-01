Alexander Zverev says US Open organisers should have informed the Grand Slam participants that Benoit Paire had tested positive for Covid-19 before announcing it on Twitter.

US Open US Open 2020 order of play and schedule - Murray and Serena in action 7 HOURS AGO

French newspaper L'Equipe reported Paire's compatriots Richard Gasquet, Grégoire Barrere, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Adrian Mannarino had been instructed to stay in their rooms until further notice following the Frenchman's positive test.

And Zverev, who beat Kevin Anderson 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 in his opening match on Monday, has criticised the organisers for how they have managed the situation.

"The US Open didn't do the best job of informing us," the German told .

"We learned the whole situation with Benoit Paire through the media, like everyone else. I think that in such a situation we players should be informed first.

"We have seen Benoit the whole time. As players, we also have to know who was with who. I saw Paire once in the elevator.

But other players were with him and they weren't so happy that they found out about it on Twitter.

US Open men Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev into second round 18 HOURS AGO