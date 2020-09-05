Felix Auger-Aliassime continued his impressive form at the US Open, beating France's Corentin Moutet 6-1, 6-0, 6-4.

The Canadian even had time to wheel out some trick shots, stunning his demoralised opponent with a tweener in the second set.

"I'm here to impose myself," Auger-Aliassime said afterwards.

"Outside the court I'm a pretty kind person but once I step on court, it's the best man that wins. Only one survives. You've got to step it up with that animal and killer instinct."

The 15th seed has not dropped a set since the first round, when Thiago Monteiro took the second in their four-set clash.

And he is the first man to be born after the year 2000 to make it to this stage of a Grand Slam in the Open Era.

He joins compatriots Vasek Pospisil and Denis Shapovalov in the fourth round - the most ever Canadian men to reach the landmark.

