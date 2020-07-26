Andy Murray and Johanna Konta both preparing to play at US Open

Andy Murray says he is preparing to play the US Open next month and is also likely to compete at the Western & Southern Open the week before.

The three-time Grand Slam champion hasn’t played competitively for 10 months as he was recovering from injury before the tour was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He is set to feature at the Battle of the Brits exhibition event this week and is then planning to target the US Open on August 29.

"Yeah. As it stands," he told reporters. "We have to try and prepare that way, we were saying four or five weeks ago, you know, we were pretty sceptical about it but mentally at some stage you need to start preparing and planning for that. My training this week, for example, during the event next week, I’m planning to try and be there in shape for the US Open.

"If it wasn’t happening my schedule for practising, my rehab would all be a bit different. So yeah, mentally I’m planning for it to go ahead."

The ATP Tour was set to resume on August 13, but the cancellation of the Citi Open in Washington means it will now start with the Western & Southern Open, which usually takes place in Cincinnati but is held in New York this year from August 20-28.

That will be the only tour event before the US Open.

Murray said: "I’m not particularly keen on playing back-to-back weeks but it’s also kind of in a situation here where you’re potentially not getting to play in a proper tournament for like – well for a lot of the guys it’ll be five, six months but for me like 10 months since I last competed properly.

"I’ve spoken to my team about potentially playing qualifying in Cincinnati, trying to get a couple of matches in or I could take a wildcard but that’s also something, I haven’t played the week before a Slam – I can’t remember the last time I did that, I would have been 19 so it’s been a while."

British No 1 Johanna Konta is also expecting to play at the US Open.

"To be honest, we haven’t had any meetings for a few weeks now,” she said. “But everything is pointing in the direction that it is going to go ahead. They have been quite vocal that they are pushing forwards. Just basing my opinion on all the information that is there, I think it probably will.

"Palermo (on August 3) for me is not full certain. I did enter it. I am giving myself until tomorrow (Monday) to see whether I go or not. ‘Ideally I’d like to play Lexington (August 10) and then go to New York for the Cincinnati tournament and then the US Open. That’s always been my ideal schedule."

