Tennis
US Open

Andy Murray and Kim Clijsters get wildcards for US Open in New York

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Murray

Image credit: Getty Images

ByJames Walker-Roberts
31 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

Andy Murray has been confirmed as a wildcard entrant for the US Open.

Several players have withdrawn from the Grand Slam due to coronavirus concerns, including Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios and women’s world No 1 Ashleigh Barty.

US Open

Rafael Nadal: US Open will be a proper Grand Slam without me

YESTERDAY AT 13:47

But Murray, who has previously said he is “willing to take a risk” to play at the event, looks set to be in New York after competing at the Western & Southern Open.

  • Kyrgios: Slim to no chance of playing French Open
  • Nadal pulls out of US Open

The 2012 champion, currently ranked 129 in the world, has been handed a wildcard for the event, although he will likely hand it back as he is the first alternate and there could be more withdrawals.

Another former champion, Kim Clijsters, has also been given a wildcard.

Clijsters won the 2009 US Open as a wildcard and returned to the tour earlier in 2020 after eight years away.

Kim Clijsters is set to be in New York

Image credit: Getty Images

Seven American men and women also received wildcards.

The men are Ulises Blanch, Maxime Cressy, Sebastian Korda, Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, Michael Mmoh, Brandon Nakashima and JJ Wolf.

The women are Usue Arconada, CiCi Bellis, Francesca Di Lorenzo, Caroline Dolehide, Ann Li, Robin Montgomery and Whitney Osuigwe.

US Open

US Open: Who's in and who's out? Nadal, Federer out, will Djokovic, Serena and others play?

YESTERDAY AT 17:29
US Open

Rafael Nadal pulls out of US Open due to Covid-19 concerns

YESTERDAY AT 17:23
Related Topics
TennisUS Open
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On