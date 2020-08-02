Andy Murray 'willing to take a risk' to play at US Open in New York

Andy Murray says he is “willing to take a risk” to compete at the US Open later this month.

Murray has not played a top-level match since November due to injury and then the coronavirus suspension.

But he is preparing to compete at the Cincinnati Open, which will be played in New York from August 20, before entering the US Open on August 31.

While several top players, including Nick Kyrgios and Ashleigh Barty have announced they will not travel to New York due to coronavirus concerns, Murray is keen to take part.

“The situation I’ve been in last few years I’ve not had opportunity to play in many Slams,” he said at the Battle of the Brits Team Tennis event.

“I don’t know how many opportunities I’ll have left to play in Slams, so while I’m feeling relatively decent, obviously there is a risk there but I want to try and play in them and enjoy the biggest events again.

“I missed that a lot, I’ve missed it. I love playing the biggest events, even though this will be different with no fans but that is something I care about and willing to take a risk to go and play.”

Murray has only played singles in two of the last 10 Grand Slams due to injuries and will take a small team to New York.

"Just my physio and my coach. That's the plan. The most important thing for them is the insurance, the players are insured,” he said.

“We've been told there will be one to two members of staff will be insured, don't know through USTA or ATP exactly, but told that is the case.

“Until that is certain it is difficult for people to agree to go over there, because if you catch something and have to spend a few weeks or potentially a month, in a hospital in America it is tens of thousands of pounds. The insurance is important.”

