Angelique Kerber enjoyed a comfortable first-round win at the US Open, defeating Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-4.
The German, who won the 2016 tournament, looked at ease on Louis Armstrong Stadium, neatly sending her forehands into the corner and leaving her Australian opponent stranded.
She had a slight wobble towards the end, as Tomljanovic broke her serve and saved match point, but she held at the next opportunity to finish things off.
The 32-year-old has not played a competitive match since the Australian Open back in January due to a left-leg injury, but seemed to be moving well on the court.
Her serve was perhaps the weak spot of her performance, but with less than an hour and a half on court, she has plenty of time and energy to improve any elements of her game prior to her second-round clash.
Top seed Karolina Pliskova also cruised through, beating Anhelina Kalinina of the Ukraine 6-4, 6-0.
The Czech looked angry with herself at the end of the first set, having been 4-1 up, but regrouped to power through.
And her compatriot Petra Kvitova had a similarly uncomplicated time despite facing what would have been expected to be a tougher opponent in Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu, the world number 73.
The sixth seed recorded a 6-3, 6-2 victory.
