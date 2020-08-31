Angelique Kerber enjoyed a comfortable first-round win at the US Open, defeating Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-4.

The German, who won the 2016 tournament, looked at ease on Louis Armstrong Stadium, neatly sending her forehands into the corner and leaving her Australian opponent stranded.

She had a slight wobble towards the end, as Tomljanovic broke her serve and saved match point, but she held at the next opportunity to finish things off.

The 32-year-old has not played a competitive match since the Australian Open back in January due to a left-leg injury, but seemed to be moving well on the court.

Her serve was perhaps the weak spot of her performance, but with less than an hour and a half on court, she has plenty of time and energy to improve any elements of her game prior to her second-round clash.

Top seed Karolina Pliskova also cruised through, beating Anhelina Kalinina of the Ukraine 6-4, 6-0.

The Czech looked angry with herself at the end of the first set, having been 4-1 up, but regrouped to power through.

And her compatriot Petra Kvitova had a similarly uncomplicated time despite facing what would have been expected to be a tougher opponent in Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu, the world number 73.

The sixth seed recorded a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

More to follow.

