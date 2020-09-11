In a very special episode of Tennis Legends, Stan Smith and Billie Jean King joined Mats Wilander to remember the pioneering Arthur Ashe, and the challenges he faced while making his indelible mark on the game.

The all-time greats discussed equality, their memories of the trailblazing Ashe, and how important players’ platforms really are to bringing about real change.

US Open Serena plays down injury after semi-final defeat to Azarenka 4 HOURS AGO

First Smith gave his thoughts on what made the American so special, and said it was his unique character and leadership that stood out for him.

"Arthur was a leader," Smith said on the podcast. "He was a very calm leader. He was logical. He didn't lose his cool.

"Arthur was, you know, he was a thoughtful player, you know. He was a very thoughtful player. He was a thinker on the court rather than 'Mr. Basher'.

Certainly, being around Arthur was great because he was a great leader. He really felt strongly about racial equality.

"He was taught to respect other people and he expected to be respected as well. Arthur was a close friend. I know Billie Jean was close to him as well."

'He felt strongly about racial equality' - Stan Smith hails the late, great Arthur Ashe

King has fought for equality her entire career, and spoke candidly on the podcast about the drive behind her own work - both as a player and then after her retirement.

"I knew what I wanted for my life," she said. "I wanted to be the number one women's tennis player in the world. I told my parents this, but they didn't get it.

"I was going out there and I started daydreaming at 13 and I started realising that everyone wore white shoes, white socks, white clothes, played with white balls and everybody was white. And I asked myself, 'where is everybody else?'

So I promised myself that day that I would be a champion of equality the rest of my life, and I was praying that I could be number one because maybe they would listen to me.

"I knew as a girl already I was not going to be as influential as easily. But I knew it was going to be a long haul. I didn't know if anything would ever happen, but it did, slowly but surely. But it was tough and it has been a tough road.

'We kept getting rejected' - Billie Jean King on battle for equality in tennis

"It is about respecting every human being, no matter where they come from or who they are, what culture, what religion, what sexuality, whatever. It is really about respect."

Look out for the full vodcast and podcast of the latest Tennis Legends episode, which will be released on Saturday on eurosport.co.uk and your podcast platform of choice

US Open Azarenka reaches US Open final as Serena suffers injury heartbreak 8 HOURS AGO