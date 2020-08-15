Belinda Bencic withdraws from US Open

Naomi Osaka of Japan leaves the court following defeat in her match against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during day six of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on May 09, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

Belinda Bencic has joined a growing list of tennis stars to withdraw from this month's US Open

The world no.8 released a statement on social media explaining her decision.

"I have made the difficult decision to skip the US swing in New York and return to the tour starting in Rome next month.

"I am looking forward to returning to New York next year and wish everyone competing there in the coming weeks the best of luck," the 23-year-old Swiss said on Twitter.

Women's world number one Ashleigh Barty has also opted against travelling to New York, along with Kiki Bertens, Bianca Andreescu and Elina Svitolina. Men's defending champion Rafa Nadal has also decided to withdraw from the tournament.

The United States has upwards of 5 million cases of Covid-19 and over 160,000 people have died, according to a Reuters tally.

And while US Open organisers are creating a bio-secure 'bubble' in New York to hold the tournament from August 31 behind closed doors, players remain concerned over their ability to travel outside of that bubble during the tournament, as well as the need to quarantine when returning home.

