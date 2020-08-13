Bianca Andreescu pulls out of US Open

Defending US Open champion Bianca Andreescu will not return to Flushing Meadows to defend her crown, the Canadian youngster has confirmed.

Several leading players from both the men's and women's tours have elected against travelling to New York, previously the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in the USA, which has since moved to southern states, such as Florida and Texas.

Andreescu confirmed on her social media channels that she would be joining the likes of Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty and Nick Kyrgios in skipping the Slam, which will take place with no fans present and strict biosecurity protocols.

“After many discussions with those closest to me, I have made the difficult decision not to return to New York this year,” Andreescu wrote in a statement.

“The US Open victory last year has been the high point of my career thus far and I will miss not being there. However, I realize that the unforeseen challenges, including the Covid pandemic, have compromised my ability to prepare and compete to the degree necessary to play at my highest level.”

Andreescu has been plagued by injuries since her triumph in New York 12 months ago, and has not played since last October.

Professional tennis is taking its first tentative steps since the Covid-19 pandemic, with both the ATP and WTA Tours having been suspended since March. Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time since the Second World War. Even rescheduled events, such as the Madrid Open, have been falling victim to the outbreak.

