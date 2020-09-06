Boris Becker has called Novak Djokovic’s disqualification at the US Open “the toughest moment” in the Serbian’s career.

US Open Kyrgios aims dig at Djokovic - 'How many years would I be banned for?' 3 HOURS AGO

The world number one was disqualified from the US Open after hitting a lineswoman with a ball during his clash with Pablo Carreno Busta.

Having been broken to trail 5-6, Djokovic lashed the ball away in frustration - and although he was not facing the assailed lineswoman, the ball hit her and she was bent double, coughing and needing medical attention.

Djokovic went to the lineswoman to apologise but would be disqualified.

“I’m as shocked as anybody,” said Becker.

This is probably the most difficult moment in his entire professional life. He did break the rule, the decision is correct.

“The ball was hit in the lineswoman’s throat, she fell backwards and she was looking for air. This wasn’t intentional, he didn’t want to hit the line judge, but he did hit the ball and those are the rules. The supervisors came on and we could feel very early that they only had one choice in this case.



“The biggest star of the US Open has left the tournament - [it was] a tough decision, but they made the right call.

Maybe leaving the court at the end was the toughest moment in Novak Djokovic’s career. He was in the form of his life, undefeated this year, on his way to collecting Grand Slam number 18. Now he is going to go home.

Becker backed Djokovic to bounce back.

“He knew he had made a fault, but that is sport and to make it clear, the decision was right. But he’s a sportsman, he’s a strong character, he will bounce back. This is a dark moment.”

Djokovic was big favourite to win the US Open but his disqualification leaves the draw wide open.

US Open 'Djokovic didn't control his emotions' - Corretja 3 HOURS AGO