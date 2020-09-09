Boris Becker believes Alexander Zverev is benefiting from a change in mentality that has restricted his progress in recent years.

Zverez has been the anointed one in men's tennis ever since he broke into the top 20 three years ago. With Novak Djokovic's disqualification throwing the men's draw wide open, he has a huge opportunity, having made his third Grand Slam semi-final of 2020.

He became the first German since Becker in 1995 to reach the US Open last four with a battling victory over Borna Coric in the quarter-final, and in that determined success, Becker saw a different side to Zverev, one that could see the world number seven reach a first Grand Slam final in New York.

Boris Becker hails the focus of both Serena Williams and Alexander Zverev after victories

"He was down 6-1, 4-2 [against Coric] and I was starting to get worried," Becker told Eurosport. "But what was remarkable was that even then he kept calm, kept his cool and kept fighting.

Yes he was not playing great but he had this fighting spirit. Once he won the second set tie-breaker you always felt good about his chances. His mentality now is a lot more mature. In the past when the going got tough he was not necessarily 100 per cent focused. Today and throughout the tournament Sascha kept his cool.

