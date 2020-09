Tennis

Boris Becker hails the focus of both Serena Williams and Alexander Zverev after victories

Former US Open champion Boris Becker talked about the victories of Serena Williams and Alexander Zverev and hailed the focus of both players. They are both seen as potential favourites for the title, particularly for Zverev after the disqualification of Novak Djokovic.

