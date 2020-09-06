Jennifer Brady stunned former US Open champion Angelique Kerber with a straight-sets win to reach the quarter-finals, 6-1, 6-4.

US Open US Open 2020 order of play and schedule - Djokovic, Osaka, Zverev headline Day 7 11 HOURS AGO

The 28th seed impressed with some fine forehand hitting and excellent anticipation of the German's serve.

Her second set was hampered slightly with a medical time-out and a subsequent heavy strapping on her left thigh, but it did not stop her for too long - although Kerber did manage to save one set point on her service game.

The American had enjoyed a decent run-up to the tournament, winning the Top Seed Open in Lexington last month when the tour resumed.

And she has not dropped a set so far this week, beating Anna Blinkova, CiCi Bellis, and 32nd seed Caroline Garcia in the earlier rounds.

US Open Kerber crushes Li and moves into fourth round 04/09/2020 AT 17:15