We have to be cautious in saying it: but could Alexander Zverev finally make a big impression on the biggest stage?

It has been a question that many have pondered over the last few years. Blessed with a fantastic serve and excellent ground strokes on both wings, he has been the anointed one in men's tennis ever since he broke into the top 20 three years ago. Now, with Novak Djokovic's disqualification throwing the men's draw wide open, he has a huge opportunity.

Until he wasn't. For years, he struggled to get past the fourth round in Grand Slams. For all of his big-name victories and ATP titles, he could never carry his form onto the biggest stages.

In that time, Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the Australian Open semi-finals, beating Roger Federer on the way, and Daniil Medvedev pushed Nadal to five sets in the US Open final, seemingly confirming their status as the duo to watch for the future.

Coupled with Dominic Thiem's increasing consistency on surfaces other than his preferred clay, it seemed that Zverev, once world No 3, may have missed the boat and fallen down the list of major competitors.

Amidst all of its uncertainties off the court, 2020 has offered a welcome change in fortunes for Zverev. He has largely struggled on the grind of the tour, winning just one ATP match (and losing all three at the ATP Cup), he has saved his best form for the Slams at long last.

Unfancied at the Australian Open, he did not lose a set until the quarter-finals en route to the last four. And at the US Open, he has reached the last eight for the first time in his career. A loss in his Western and Southern Open opener against a metal-hipped Andy Murray hardly heralded this.

The signs are good for Zverev. In his first round, he overcame Kevin Anderson, twice a major finalist, who represented a nasty opening match after falling down the rankings thanks to injury problems. Down a set in the third against a wily competitor in Adrian Mannarino, he rallied to record a convincing win.

His best performance thus far came in the fourth round against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Zverev dropped just five games in the match but most encouraging of all was his performance on serve. He rained down a total of 18 aces and recorded just two double faults, winning 75% of points on his first serve.

On quicker courts than we have seen in years in New York, that kind of serving will challenge even the best returner in the game - a certain Novak Djokovic.

Returning, he won 57% of the points on his opponent's first serve and played the big points well, winning eight of the 11 break point chances he crafted. For a player who has been accused of inconsistency and mental weakness all too often, he finally seems to be mastering his game well.

Impressive as he has been, he is not letting up, saying after the match: "There are still things to work on, but I am in the quarter-finals and that can only be a good thing."

In many ways, the travails he has faced earlier in his career could be to his advantage. They have only augmented, not diminished, his desire and his gradual improvement in performances at major tournaments bodes well for him.

Novak Djokovic has defended his new Players' Association

While it has been years - in fact over a decade - since we had a young first-time champion in a men's singles draw, the women's game is full of cautionary tales of youngsters who shone brightly in the early days of their career but fell away, as the likes of Jelena Ostapenko and Eugenie Bouchard can attest.

Unlike many of his other young pretenders, Zverev's glittering past in ATP competition means he has an impressive record against the best in the game. He has a winning 4-3 record against Roger Federer and has beaten Djokovic and Rafael Nadal twice and once respectively. Three of those seven total wins have come in finals of Masters 1000 level and above. By contrast, Medvedev has beaten Djokovic twice and lost all of his encounters against Nadal and Federer.

That he has such experience of beating the best in finals can only work in his favour and now Djokovic is out. Whisper it, but Sascha Zverev may finally have figured out this Grand Slam business.

