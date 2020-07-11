David Goffin casts doubt on US Open participation

David Goffin is the latest leading ATP player to cast doubt on his participation at the US Open, citing the rising number of cases in America.

The tournament will kick off as originally scheduled at the end of August with no fans in attendance and strict distancing rules in place, with New York City one of the worst hit areas by the Covid-19 pandemic when it initially hit the USA.

Though the situation in New York is now considerably better, cases are surging in Florida, Arizona, Texas and California and the Belgian is sceptical about crossing the Atlantic.

"I would love to go and fit it into my schedule, but I don't know if we will go at the moment," Goffin said.

"The cases over there are increasing so I don't know if it's good to go but we will try. We will practice on hard courts in preparation for the Cincinnati Masters and US Open.

"At the end of the day I don't know because it's not been good but of course the conditions can change.

"The conditions are really tough with a player plus one or maybe plus two maximum. I'm still hesitating. I'm not 100 per cent sure that I will go.

"You have seen the last few days and weeks that players have picked up Covid-19. The virus is in the tennis world. We don't know what will happen if there are cases during the tournament. Will it be cancelled?

"We would love to hear more details and then it will be more clear for us to make a choice."

Other star players such as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have previously hinted that they may skip the US Open this year.

