Dominic Thiem produced a brilliant display to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach the quarter-finals of the US Open.

The second seed - the highest seed left in the men’s draw following Novak Djokovic’s disqualification - won 7-6(4), 6-1, 6-1 in just over two hours.

US Open US Open 2020 order of play and schedule - Serena and Thiem in action 12 HOURS AGO

He will face Alex de Minaur in the last eight after his win over Vasek Pospisil.

Thiem, who lost in the Australian Open final earlier this year, said: "Set two and three, I started to find that mixture again, which I had last in Australia, I guess, the perfect mixture from offence and defence, really not missing a lot, putting a lot of returns back in play."

Thiem’s emphatic win, less than 24 hours after Djokovic’s tournament was ended, should cement his status as one of the favourites for the title, which would be his first Grand Slam win.

He looked bright from the start, opening up a 4-2 lead before Auger-Aliassime, who beat Andy Murray in the second round, broke back.

But once Thiem won the opening tie-break there was no way back for the Canadian as he struggled to hit the heights he did against Murray.

He made 51 unforced errors, compared to 24 from Thiem, who ran away with the contest.

US Open men Auger-Aliassime pleased to see increased diversity YESTERDAY AT 15:18