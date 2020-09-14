Dominic Thiem had some classy words for a heartbroken Alexander Zverev after he won a thrilling and dramatic US Open final at Flushing Meadows.

The Austrian, who clinched his maiden Grand Slam title after he completed an astonishing comeback from two sets down to prevail 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6, almost lost on a number of occasions.

Having lost three in his first three Grand Slam finals, the world number three knew how a tearful Zverev felt and made some heartfelt remarks in his victory speech on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"It is amazing how far our journey brought us," Thiem said on court after an emotional speech from a crestfallen Zverev.

"I'd also like to start with you, Sascha. We started to know each other in 2014 when we were both ranked 100th or something and straight away we developed a great friendship.

Dominic Thiem of Austria shakes hands with Alexander Zverev of Germany after winning their Men's Singles final match on Day Fourteen of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Image credit: Getty Images

"Then in 2016, I think, our great rivalry started again and we made great things happen on and off the court.

I wish there were two winners today, we both deserved it.

Zverev could not contain his emotions after the match with the German having squandered the opportunity to serve out for the title in the fifth set.

"I don't know where to start," he said. "I'd like to congratulate Dominic on the first of many Grand Slam titles. It was a tough battle - I wish you would have missed a little more.

"Here I am giving a runner-up speech. Thanks to my team for sticking with me - the last two years have not been easy - hopefully one day we will lift this trophy.

"I want to thank my parents. I wish one day I can bring the trophy home."

